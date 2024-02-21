Stanley Nwabali is one of the biggest revelations of the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The young goalkeeper emerged as one of the stand-out performers for Nigeria at the 2023 AFCONS. His exploits have been greatly rewarded, ranging from cash gifts to landed properties and with a crowning chieftaincy title from his home town in Rivers State.

1. National and state honours:

The Super Eagles' number one, Stanley Nwabali, was honoured by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other national team members on their return from Cote d'Ivoire.

Nwabali got a national medal as a Member of the Order of Niger (MON). Apart from this, his state governor, Sim Fubara, also gave him a hero's welcome with a special medal for outstandingly representing Rivers state.

This is the first major international competition Nwabali will be going to as a Super Eagles player and he came back as an MON.

2. Nwabali gets a 3-bedroom flat in Abuja:

Apart from the bonuses and cash gifts the federal government gave Nwabali he also got a plot of land and a 3-bedroom flat in Abuja.

Both real estates given to the Super Eagles goalkeeper have been noted to be worth over N20m.

The 3-bedroom flat was noted to be situated in one of the highbrow communities in Abuja. While the land gift is reportedly located on the outskirts of the FCT.

3. Rivers state government gifts Nwabali N20m:

Another major gift received by Nwabali that's got people talking online is the N20m cash given to the Super Eagles goalie by the Rivers state government.

The Chippa United goalkeeper on his return back to Nigeria visited his state governor Sim Fubara who gave him $13,200 an equivalent of N20m at the time.

4. Chieftaincy title as Ugo Egbema:

Stanley Nwabali on his return to his hometown, Egbema in Rivers state. The goalie on Sunday, February 18, 2024 Nwabali visited the palace of the traditional ruler of his hometown.

He was crowned by the Nzeobi of Egbema, as the "Ugoh Egbema 1 Of Onelga."

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was accompanied on his visit by his former club chairman, Felix Obuah.

Nwabali started his football career at Felix Obuah's club, Go Round FC.

5. $57,000 in AFCON bonuses:

Nwabali's success story is a proper grass to grace African tale. From his Instagram page gaining over 700k followers from a paltry 6k before the AFCON to getting chieftaincy titles and becoming a land and homeowner in Abuja.

However, one of the most appealing gifts Nwabali got after his AFCON exploit is getting over $57k in bonuses completely separate from his match allowances.

