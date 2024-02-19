A video of a lady blessing and praising Stanley Nwabali in front of him went viral on TikTok

The lady revealed that she was his sister and that she was proud of him for his amazing performance at the AFCON

She prayed for the Super Eagles goalkeeper to become rich so that she could share in his wealth

A touching video of a lady showering Stanley Nwabali with blessings and compliments in front of him captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The lady, who identified herself as his sister, said that she was overjoyed to see him return home after his outstanding performance at the AFCON.

The lady was so happy. Photo credit: @fiscosports/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

She prayed fervently for the Super Eagles goalkeeper to achieve great success and wealth in his career so that she could also enjoy his fortune.

The video, which was posted by @fiscosports, received thousands of likes and comments from fans who were moved by the lady’s prayer and love for her brother.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anibaba said:

“E come be like say Nwabali dey contest election.”

Templeiseeeeeee reacted:

“All hail NWABALI.”

Huks cyrlacus wrote:

“Chuk if this guy contest for governor right now Notting will stop him not to win am ooh.”

Blessingzime:

“We all love Nwabali,waooow the love is 3much. Grace lluL.”

Raymond:

“Amen. Stanley Nwabali, Confidence Goalkeeper.”

Super Eagles’ Nwabali visits his village, bags chieftaincy title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's impressive performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament has continued to earn him more accolades.

A few days after Nwabali was rewarded with N20 million and bestowed with an honour by the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the goalie visited his home town.

A trending video showed the moment the Super Eagles backman arrived at his hometown, Egbema, with the residents expressing their excitement.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali Gifted N20m

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has announced a N20 million reward for the Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who had an impressive outing in the just concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The governor, who hosted Nwabali and other Super Eagles crew on Friday, February 16, said the shot-stopper will also be bestowed with the honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers state.

The Punch reported that Fubara also gifted N30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew who were present.

