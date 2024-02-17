Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali drew the attention of Nigerians to his recent controversial picture

Legit.ng reported that the celebrated goalie raised eyebrows after a picture of him crossing his hands in the form of an X went viral

Following that, Nwabali came forward to make a statement on how his fans and followers perceived the photograph

Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali spurred another round of debate after he reacted to his viral X-sign picture.

The celebrated goalie trended on social media a few days ago over a picture of him in the midst of his friends doing an X with his two hands.

Stanley Nwabali react to his viral X sign picture. Credit: @nwabali32

Source: Instagram

Internet users were drawn to the snapshot because of how Nwabali's hands crossed in an X shape, as they wondered if he belonged to any secret association.

The Chippa United star then took to his X to announce that nobody should disturb him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

"Make no body worry me oo… @shizzy_manizzy play me Odumodu song first."

See his post below

Nigerians react to Stanley Nwabali's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@sirqoharastus:

"Hopefully you get your dream move to West Ham bro, you love that club so much."

@Marvelwhest1:

"Men are men egede man you bam."

@JoblessCaptain:

"Nwabali s f don dey cook."

@Thedopegeneral:

"Men are men indeed bro."

@i_am_kenechukwu:

"All Naija professional footballer na banger boys."

Chippa United supports Stanley Nwabali

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa.

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation that brought positivity to Chippa United.

The statement disclosed that Chippa United's chairman was behind the Super Eagles as the team faced the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

In another report the highly respected king of the Yoruba Ooni of Ife expressed his admiration and appreciation for the Super Eagles goalkeeper, who had displayed remarkable skills and agility in the African Cup of Nations.

In a video shared by @afrospacemedia001, the king clapped his hands enthusiastically and praised the goalkeeper for his contribution to the Nigerian team’s success..

Source: Legit.ng