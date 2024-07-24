Actress Esther Nwachukwu is not pleased that singer Davido bought a luxurious car for his wife's manager Ubi Franklin

She described him as Chioma's nanny who takes care of her children and Davido decided to buy him a car so that he wouldn't tell him the truth

According to her, Davido should face the responsibility of taking care of his first daughter Imade, and stop making excuses for himself

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has tackled singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, after he bought a car worth N68m for his wife Chioma's manager, Ubi Franklin.

She said that Imade Adeleke, the singer's daughter is using a second-hand (Tokunbo) car which he bought for her many years ago. However, he has refused to change it.

The role interpreter stated that he was using money to shut the mouths of those around him so that they wouldn't tell him the truth.

She added that the Feel crooner was not taking care of Imade as he should but he was buying a new car for a grown man whom she calls Chioma's nanny.

Some social media users were not comfortable with her bashing Davido and they dragged her mercilessly.

Peeps to Esther's video

Several social media users have reacted to Esther's video on Davido. See some of the comments below:

"If them arrest you now, you go say rich people dey oppress you. But your poor mouth refuses to keep quiet."

"See your wig werey, buy yourself a good wig first."

"This your nonsense, very soon they go use you set example."

"That things wey you dey find you no go see am. Werey."

"You go soon cry tears."

Esther asks Davido to apologise to Sophia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Esther had waded into the drama between Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

This came shortly after Sophia claimed she was playing the role of mum and dad in Imade’s life.

According to Esther Sky, Davido owes Sophia an apology for the many ways he has insulted and humiliated her on social media.

