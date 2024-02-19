“Well Deserved”: Super Eagles’ Nwabali Visits His Village, Bags Chieftaincy Title, Pics, Video Trend
- Videos and pictures from Stanley Nwabali's visit to his hometown, Egbema, in Rivers State, have emerged online
- A video showed the moment residents troop out in their numbers to welcome the Nigerian goalie
- Pictures also showed Nwabili being conferred with a chieftaincy title by the traditional ruler of Egbema
Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's impressive performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament has continued to earn him more accolades.
A few days after Nwabali was rewarded with N20 million and bestowed with an honour by the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the goalie visited his home town.
Stanley Nwabali welcomed home amid cheers
A trending video showed the moment the Super Eagles backman arrived at his hometown, Egbema, with the residents expressing their excitement.
Nwabali also paid homage to the traditional ruler of the Egbema Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Nzeobi Evaritus Amida.
During his visit to the palace, the goalkeeper was also conferred with a chieftaincy title “Ugoh Egbema 1 Of ONELGA."
Congratulatory messages as Stanley Nwabali bags chieftaincy title
Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:
musteecars:
"Well deserved as an encouragement to put more positive energy in the future kudos to all the people that try to encourage us in our lives."
creamy.dency:
"Even when nobody is watching doing it diligently Everything and anything he desire shall he receive….God has raise him."
attih_soul:
"Na who wash hand well, dey fit chop with elders. Nwabali deserves all his flowers."
viks_vico:
"Grace is speaking for this guy, hard work pays honestly."
director_martins:
"Stanley Nwabali writing his name into history, a legend has been born. Finally someone to take the torch from Vincent Enyeama."
Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali gets many talking with viral picture of him doing the X sign
_ivorydee:
"Hero in his first major outing with the super Eagles. Very alert and conscious in the post. Deserved!"
leviansbeauty:
"The man who saved us from 50 goals in the finals. He deserves this love and more. His name will forever be remembered."
Stanley Nwabali reacts to his viral pics
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Stanley Nwabali spurred debate after he reacted to his viral X-sign picture.
The Super Eagles goalkeeper trended over a picture of him in the midst of his friends, doing the X sign with his hand.
Nwabali, in a reaction, told netizens not to disturb him.
