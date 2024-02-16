Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali ignited massive reactions online with a recent photograph of him

The viral picture showed the highly praised goalie in the midst of his friends doing the X signGoalkeeper

Many internet users have speculated about the significance of Nwabali crossing his arms in an X shape in the photograph

The Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has recently been on the lips of his countrymen after a recent picture of him made its way online.

Seated among a group of guys, the snapshot showed the goalie, whose outstanding performance at the AFCON 2023 garnered him immense fame and affection from the people of Nigeria.

Internet users were drawn to the snapshot because of Nwabali's hands crossed in an X shape, which they interpreted in many ways.

After he made the gesture, people began to wonder if Nwabali was affiliated with the Nigerian hidden association.

The viral post came with the caption:

"Nor be Nigeria Goalkeeper for this last AFCON be this."

Nigerians react to Nwabali's new picture

@cucumberplug:

"PH boy wey dey stay for Southey wetin you been dey expect."

@WestHam:

"Nigeriagoalkeeperr is a big fan of your Club don’t you think you deserve to sign him."

@Iamlexprince:

"Wetin you expect from Rivers boy? Na better cartel man him be."

@Akposukale:

"Na strong man na, na why him no dey let those Jews score."

authentik_gymwears:

"Nnam I don’t watch football but I hear you’re super good. Jisike."

itz_femy:

"He’s club is in South Africa , and that’s a wakanda kinda sight . Not everything is cultism,"

wholesale_wallpaper:

"I never knew the normal Wakanda sign is something to talk about."

Chippa United supports Stanley Nwabali

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa.

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation that brought positivity to Chippa United.

The statement disclosed that Chippa United's chairman was behind the Super Eagles as the team faced the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

