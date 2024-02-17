Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state announced a N20 million reward for Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali following his outstanding performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations

Nwabali will also be honoured with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers state, the governor promised

Fubara also pledged to uphold purposeful governance and administrative efficiency to support ventures that bring honour to the people of Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has announced a N20 million reward for the Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who had an impressive outing in the just concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The governor, who hosted Nwabali and other Super Eagles crew on Friday, February 16, said the shot-stopper will also be bestowed with the honour of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers state.

The Punch reported that Fubara also gifted N30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew who were present.

He commended the Rivers-born Nwabali for his excellent goalkeeping in the Super Eagles team.

“I want to join the great and wonderful people of Rivers state to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team," the governor said.

Fubara promises purposeful governance

Governor Fubara also promised that his administration would sustain purposeful governance and administrative efficiency because they are helping the people of the state to engage in ventures that bring honour.

He added that his focus was to create an enabling environment in which Rivers people will continue to feel encouraged to do the right thing.

AFCON: Tinubu rewards Super Eagles players

In a related development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has awarded all members of the Super Eagles with the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON), plots of land and flats in Abuja.

The Super Eagles squad arrived in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following their runner-up finish in the recently concluded AFCON tournament.

Before being conferred the national honour, the 25-man squad and the backroom staff were treated to a breakfast reception at the Transcorp Hilton.

