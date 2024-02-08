Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali sends a message to South Africa after Nigeria knocked them out at the AFCON semi-final

Nwabali says no love is lost because he still loves South Africa as much as their fans love him.

27-year-old Nwabali plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier Soccer League club, Chippa United, in South Africa

Cote d’Ivoire - Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, said he still loves South Africa as much as their fans love him.

Nwabali stated this via his Instagram account, @nwabali32, after the defeated the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, February 7.

Legit.ng recalls that Nigeria won the semi-final clash at the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Chippa United goalkeeper said no love was lost at all for him as Nigeria advanced to the final to face the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire.

“This is a game I’m born to play. A night to remember!!! I felt every bit of it!! Brick by brick and dreams are coming true. No love lost at all. I still love South Africa as much as their fans loves me. My name is Nwabali Stanley Bobo and I love this team with all my heart. Safe hands.”

Nwabali named man of the match

against South Africa in the AFCON semi-final clash. Emerging as one of AFCON 2023 stars, the goalkeeper was solid all through the 120 minutes of action at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

CAF wrote on its verified X handle on Wednesday night, February 7:

"He’s done a wonderful job again to take the TotalEnergies Man of the Match!"

The 27-year-old earned his first cap for the Nigerian national team in an international friendly against Mexico in Los Angeles, USA. Following the goalkeeping worries of the Super Eagles in recent years, Nwabali was called up to Nigeria's AFCON 2023 squad. Since his first game against Equatorial Guinea, he has continued to convince Nigerians that he is the best man for the job at the moment.

