Tobi Amusan was spotted in 'Iro' and Ipele moments before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The incredible athlete has been named Nigeria's flagbearer at the Summer Games, where Team Nigeria will participate in 12 events

France will host the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony by the Seine River, where the procession will pass by historic Paris landmarks

The Women's 100m Hurdles World record holder, Tobi Amusan, was spotted in traditional attire ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

Although the first events of the 2024 Olympics began Wednesday, there are no sports on Friday, which have been dedicated to the opening ceremony.

It is the very first time that the opening ceremony of any sporting event will be held outside a stadium as the procession in Paris is down the Seine River.

Tobi Amusan dresses in traditional Yoruba attire of 'Iro' and 'Ipele' for Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. Photo: @TrendingEx.

According to NBC News, athletes will arrive via boat and cruise down the river, passing by historic Paris landmarks, including the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral and the Louvre.

Nigeria is already in the thick of the ceremony as Paris 2024 Olympics flagbearer Tobi Amusan was spotted dressed in Iro and Gele.

'Iro' has a literal meaning of the act of wrapping', Ipele'; (a shawl that goes around the waist).

Tobi Amusan broke the world record in women’s 100-meter hurdles in 2022, winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championship.

She clinched the record with 12.12 seconds, beating Kendra Harrison’s 2016 record of 12.20 by eight seconds.

How many events will Nigeria participate in at Paris Olympics?

Team Nigeria will feature in 12 sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and 88 athletes will represent the country.

The events are athletics, boxing, wrestling, football, basketball, canoeing, taekwondo, table tennis, badminton, cycling, swimming, and weightlifting.

Nigeria started their campaign at the Games on Thursday when the Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Brazil in the Women’s Football Tournament Group C opener at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux.

