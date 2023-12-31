DJ Cuppy is looking forward to a better period in 2024, as she recently prayed for divine intervention in a trial tweet

The billionaire daughter hinted she cried a lot in 2023 as she prayed it would turn out for her good in the new year

Cuppy's comment has stirred different relationship advice from her fans and followers, as some urged her to consider a Korean man

Disc Jockey and singer Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has stirred reactions with a recent tweet via her X account.

Cuppy, one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, prayed for divine intervention in her problems ahead of 2024.

The DJ, who revealed she cried a lot this year, asked that the tears she shed in 2023 should water the seeds of whatever she plants next year.

"May the tears I cried in 2023 water the seeds I'm planting for 2024."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy and her now former lover Ryan Taylor parted ways in 2023.

People advice DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Cuppy's tweet, see them below:

Trendinghub_ng:

"Try Korean men next year Cuppy, Oppas are nice."

OziboOfficial:

"Look for one Nigerian guy and date for your peace of mind . Whites will not value you no matter what . We are simple and respectful Temi is a living example."

sparkle0100:

"Tears keh? Rich pple dy cry?"

owolabiabideeen:

"All your silent prayers shall be answered. Yeepee, my @cuppymusic is getting married next year."

AkinboyewaStep1:

"Looks like a beautiful saying but I don’t think it works that way dear. Best of Success to you Dj Cuppy."

dominic_the_gr:

"Come and marry me I felt all the tears now I've grown enough to take care of you."

Cuppy shares cryptic post months after break-up

The billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post after she broke up with Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

In another report, Cuppy's fans dragged Ryan Taylor for dumping her.

