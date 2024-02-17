Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, reportedly snubbed one of his fans at an event

The overzealous fan was seen in a trending video crying uncontrollably over how Zanku allegedly treated him

Not ending it at that, the young man went on to declare that a day would come when the singer would be in his shoes

A viral video of a man weeping uncontrollably recently caught the attention of many online.

The young individual was seen sitting on the floor in the midst of a crowd of men who had gathered.

Man creates a scene after Zlatan snubbed him. Credit: @gossipmilinaija, @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

After he stood up to narrate his ordeal to one of the men and mentioned that he was ignored by the Nigerian rapper Zlatan.

Still with his watery red eyes, he went to a poster on the premises with a picture of the Zanku crooner to declare that a day would come when he would strike back.

See the video below

Netizens react to the video of the man crying for Zlatan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

dygeasy:

"are you not loved at home? If not at home, in your adugbo."

mheenarh__:

"One of the things I’m grateful for in life is how I don’t idolize celebrities. Nothing concern me, I go pass beside you and go listen to your music."

iamlarrygucci:

"If I be your brother. You go collect for house."

official_melly14:

"You fit dey wait for karma… make them lunch you another one."

kellylivinglarge:

"Person wey no sabi u, Werey don too watch film.. how u wan shenk am?."

iam_jasper_jay:

"You never hear say people way shenk you those years them still dey hot till now."

imdecnyke:

"Na person bf bdis bayi oo watin dey worry una na, se make we tell am say life no be nollywood abi make we encourage am with lies?"

Zlatan shocks many with the details of he made wealth

The rapper left many spellbound online with a delicate information he shared online.

A curious fan on X (previously known as Twitter) asked the indigenous singer about his source of income.

The Tweep immediately assumed that the Omo Ologo crooner gained his wealth through fraudulent internet activities.

Source: Legit.ng