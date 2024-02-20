Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently trended on social media over some of her acts of philanthropy

The actress, who was a massive supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a post announced her plan to gift 50 people N5k each

However, Toyin's announcement was been met with fierce criticism from many Nigerians, who slammed her for supporting President Tinubu during the 2023 elections

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has been at the centre of some harsh criticisms on social media over a recent announcement on her page.

The filmmaker got people talking after she took to her page to announce her plans to start gifting 50 Nigerians N5,000 every Friday for the next few weeks.

Toyin Abraham had noted that the 5k is for transportation for those who come around for the foodstuffs she plans to give to some of the masses struggling to make ends meet.

The actress shared that this philanthropy was a collaborative effort between herself and a sponsor.

Toyin Abraham's post announcing the food bank:

Netizens storm Toyin Abraham's page

However, many on social media greeted Toyin's food bank announcement with fierce criticisms as many slammed her for her 2023 presidential support for former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actress' page was riddled with heavy curses and harsh criticisms. Most of these were hurled at her because she supported President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from Toyin Abraham's announcement post on her page:

@p_a_c_k_a_g_e:

"I can’t fault you for voting your choice. I just need to know what is going through your mind right now? Pls explain how you feel."

@ay_original1:

"Nice move, that actually means the criticisms are getting to you. Still help us remind Asiwaju about those discussions o."

@nifemi3322:

"God bless you ma. I really feel for her the way people are dragging her. Pls ma after this government no support any election again."

@abike_jesu07:

"Will this foodstuff keep going for 8years pls."

@uzos_daughter:

"To what end? Do you intend feeding till the 8 years elapses?"

@maureenokoliyahoo:

"God punish you with your kobo food sharing."

@lydia_okojie:

"You can see yourself, it’s so obvious you supported this man because he’s your tribe and it’s your turn to get your selfish interests fulfilled…all the best o."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"Toyin, I’m short of words but one thing I know, you will continue to prosper and never lack."

@dammyreal00:

"Is this the solution."

@nnabuifevivian:

"Asiwaju baby we're seeing those discussions you had with your Daddy."

@d_tailor.store:

"For how long will they keep sharing the food? This won’t do anything ooo."

