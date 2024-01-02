Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy took a moment to bask in her milestone as one of the most influential celebrities in Nigeria

The billionaire heiress announced to her fans that she has been the most followed Nigerian female celebrity on Elom Musk's X

However, some of the disc Jockey's followers decided to use her shattered relationship to taunt her celebration

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, paused to celebrate her achievement as one of Nigeria's most influential celebrities.

The music entertainer proudly shared that she holds the title of the most followed woman on X Nigerian (formerly Twitter) despite facing trolls attempting to dampen her spirits.

Emphasising her significant impact on the microblogging platform, Cuppy pointed out that no other female celebrity has surpassed her position in the last five years.

She wrote:

"5 years and I am the most followed woman on Twitter Nigeria."

@Izy_BodyFitness:

"Having 6.23M followers and not having a man is crazy."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Oya use am find partner."

@Sleemzyavil:

"6.2 million, You sf no small. Do giveaway."

@numberonetweep:

"Cuppy you don old pass this things you dey do o."

@chrisishiguzo:

"Woman and celebrity are two different meanings! Congratulations."

craftsbykelechi:

"Some of them may not be able to stand in front of this Lady to say these things without their hearts bea...ting fast... Social Media has brought everyone on the same ground."

real_firstlady1:

"And who said having a relationship is an achievement or a must ? Is it by force to fall inlove the way una dey force people to find love ehh."

real_firstlady:

"And who said having a relationship is an achievement or a must ? Is it by force to fall inlove the way una dey force people to find love ehh."

realestabiks:

"What rubbish is this? How old is cuppy that you’re all pressuring her to get a man? If she ends up with a wrong man these same nuisance will still be the ones to troll her."

Cuppy shares cryptic post months after break-up

The billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post after she broke up with Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

In another report, Cuppy's fans dragged Ryan Taylor for dumping her.

