DJ Cuppy's British boxer fiance Ryan Taylor has further sparked reactions over their relationship with a recent exchange

After sharing a new photo on his page, a Nigerian man in the comments told him a protest will hold on his head after he decided to dump the singer

Ryan's reply to the man's allegation got netizens talking, as some people insinuated Cuppy was behind the comment

There have been reports that DJ Cuppy and her fiance Ryan Taylor have broken up after their public display of romance online.

In a bid to confirm if the news is true or not, a netizen attacked the boxer in his recent post on his Instagram page.

Netizens react as Ryan Taylor replies man about dumping Cuppy Photo credit: @cuppymusic

The man, identified as Ikwuegbu, noted that a protest will hold on Ryan's head for dumping their sister.

He wrote:

"You don finally dump our sister bah, we go do protest for your head."

Ryan went into his Nigerian element with a comment that neither confirmed nor denied the accusation.

He wrote:

"Wahala be like bicycle"

See the exchange below:

Below is Ryan Taylor's post that prompted the accusation:

Netizens react to Ryan Taylor's comment

The boxer's comment sparked mixed reactions, with most people saying DJ Cuppy was behind the reply.

Read some comments sighted below:

amakagurl:

"Na cuppy Dey with e phone. , nothing wey una wan tell me "

__.gramx:

"Lol definitely her write up, cause the reply is so on point."

joy_anthony66:

"Ryan na igbo boy now "

thequeen_mofola:

"See why it's important to keep relationship private?"

ogbeniade01:

"We don tell DJ Cuppy before, na she no listen to us."

clothings_by_glamour:

"E don buy market "

olaepals:

"She collected the phone back #jokes"

ogsmart5577:

"The boi na play boi."

Cuppy rocks black hair, looks like Arabian princess on visit to Oman with fiance

DJ Cuppy finally ditched her signature pink hair for black wigs, and netizens think it's because of her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

The singer visited Oman with her British boxer and shared photos from the luxurious trip on her Instagram page.

Cuppy looked like an Arabian princess in a simple flowing gown and a scarf to match, and her man wore a jalab popular among Muslim men.

Source: Legit.ng