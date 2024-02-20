Famous Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has recounted how his wife, Yetunde, donated her kidney to him

The music star was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast when he explained how she willingly decided to donate without any prior discussion

The emotional story of love and commitment between the couple drew a series of touching reactions from netizens

Nigerian veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem recently spotlighted his wife, Yetunde, who agreed to donate her kidney to him when his own failed.

Mr. Lecturer Crooner was recently a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he explained how his wife volunteered to give him one of her kidneys.

According to Eedris, they were at the hospital when they were informed that two of his kidneys were no longer in good condition and he would need to do a transplant. The music star explained that right on the spot, his wife asked the doctor if she could donate hers to him.

The ex-Remedies rapper added that his wife, Yetunde, said she did not want to lose her husband because he’s a great man, and she was willing to give him one of her organs.

“I remember when doctors said, ‘Your two kidneys are gone, and the best thing you need to do is a transplant’, and right there my wife was like ‘, Can I donate my kidney?’ We didn’t discuss it. She said, "Can I give my husband one of my kidneys? I cannot lose this man; he’s a great man’ I was shocked, and the doctor was like, ‘yes, you can because it has to be a family member, a friend, a brother, a sister, a son or a daughter that will have to donate so we need to find out if you guys are compatible’”, Eedris said.

The music star said his wife underwent a series of tests to make sure they were compatible, and everything came out positive, so they proceeded to do the transplant.

Eedris went on to recount how he met some people who had been doing dialysis for about ten years because they had no one to donate kidneys to them.

Reactions as Eedris Abdulkareem speaks on wife’s kidney donation

The emotional story of how Eedris’ wife donated one of her kidneys to him sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

slymese:

“If you're a good husband your wife won't hesitate in treating you well.”

chiganmadu1:

“His life is highly spiritual.. from kano to uncompleted building to studio to a touch bearer and living Legend.”

Thelaughingcorner_:

“Best interview so far, and he has a retentive memory. How he remembers most of ppl he met in d past with their full names. Respect.”

matoverabbv:

“Omo man tried as hell from beginning to the end Na who burna boy Dey word be this? Thunder fire the spirit of backwardness in our lives.”

Mazibet9ja:

“Even if you are a bad person to the world try to be a good person to your family especially your wife.”

mz_kach:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless your wife. Marry a good man or woman. E get why.”

happioosha:

“That part was emotional Love is real ❤.”

Isikote_evu:

“Beautiful... A good husband and a good wife.”

lawalganiyat30:

“Na better husband we go help.”

sne_promotions:

“GOD bless ur wife .”

