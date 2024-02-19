A man has sent social media users into a frenzy as he displayed the different meals his wife gives him

According to him, the doting woman makes sure he goes to work everyday with a hot cooler filled with home-cooked meal

While some netizens thought it was stressful, others opined she was reciprocating his love to her

A grateful man has taken to social media to celebrate his wife for her effort of love towards him.

Vincent Dania hailed his wife for always ensuring he went to work with freshly made food in a hot cooler.

He celebrated his wife for her daily effort.

"Wifey makes sure I go to the office everyday with a hot cooler of freshly made food," Vincent wrote on TikTok.

Vincent started with Monday and showed various meals down to Friday and appreciated his wife for her cooking.

His video generated a buzz online.

People divided over his video

lash_nd_glam said:

"Freshly? Everyday? So she can’t cook in bulk and keep in the refrigerator and microwave for you to relieve stress ??"

carlidon20 said:

"God pls give me a good wife, not a wifi that many will connect."

Allenaa said:

"God bless u for appreciation this, my own dey carry everyday but anyday u no cook e don turn wahala."

AkinyiOchuonyo said:

"Seems like I will continue being single, me I can't do that."

Sandyluv007 said:

"I was that woman until I was shown that, it wasn’t worth it. The pain of betrayal still fresh in my mind but we move."

Olaslasho said:

"Same with my wife too, so loving. caring and very understanding. She wakes up everyday at 4:30am just to make sure she gets d kids and me nice sweet food. God bless al d wonderful women out there."

Jamo said:

"She is reciprocating the LOVE you are giving her.

"If you treat a woman like the queen she is, she will treat you as her king and lord."

Lady takes food to lover at work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had ignored the hot sun to deliver food to her husband.

A short video shared by her boyfriend on TikTok via the handle @izrichie1 showed the lady in a colourful dress crossing the road to where he stood.

She could be seen with a bag that contained the food. The excited man wrote on the video that she still managed to bring him food at work under the hot sun.

Source: Legit.ng