A man who has been married to his wife for 51 years has made a shocking and heartbreaking discovery

In a video seen on TikTok, the man said he just got to know that his two grown children were sired by another man

He made the discovery recently after a paternity test which revealed his wife cheated on him and gave birth twice

A man is currently heartbroken after he discovered that the two children he raised were not his own.

A recent paternity test proved that the man's wife cheated on him and gave birth to the two children while still under his roof.

To make matters worse, the man and his wife have been married for 51 years, and he never suspected any foul play.

In a video reposted on TikTok by @kevinwesleygenie, the man lamented bitterly, saying he had been supporting children who were not his for over four decades.

He noted that the two children were boys, 42 and 40, respectively, wishing he could sue and get the money he spent on them after making the discovery.

The man said he was going to go home and commence the divorce process against his wife.

Reactions as man discovers his wife cheated

The video sparked many reactions, with some people saying paternity tests should be taken immediately after childbirth.

@Landmark39 commented:

"Paternity test should be standard protocol at all births. people need to know who their parents really are."

@Coach Soup said:

"Why I've said that when a baby is delivered there should be an automatic paternity test without the dad having to ask."

@user5304154032001 said:

"Before any man is asked to pay child support, there should be a paternity test."

@user8751305614549 remarked:

"She thought she'd take that to the grave."

@Anthony Ramirez7187 said:

"What’s done in the dark always comes to light."

@Courtney Amanda Whee said:

"This is so sad."

