Popular Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, was in the news recently after his health challenge was made public knowledge.

The veteran music star is said to be down with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis.

It had earlier been reported that a family member was going to be the rapper’s donor.

According to reports from The Cable, Eedris’ wife, Yetunde, is his organ donor.

It was noted that a close family source disclosed that Yetunde opted to donate her kidney to her husband and the father of her three kids.

The source also revealed that now that a donor has been gotten, all that is needed is the funds for the surgery.

They said:

“The wife is donating her kidney for him. All that is left now is to get the money needed for the surgery.”

Eedris will reportedly be undergoing the surgery sometime in late July 2022.

Eedris celebrates wife on wedding anniversary

In December 2021, the rapper took to social media to appreciate his wife and show her love in a heartwarming post.

Part of his caption read:

“Love is patient and kind; for 18 years love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”

See the post below:

MI solicits for funds for ailing rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

Meanwhile, rapper MI has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to help his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem get back to his feet as soon as possible.

The singer’s management had earlier revealed that Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

Taking to his Twitter page, MI expressed sadness at the devastating news and dropped Abdulkareem's account details so that people can donate money for his surgery.

According to the rapper, the singer already has a donor in his family and is scheduled to undergo surgery on the 27th of this month.

