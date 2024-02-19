Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem was in the news over the weekend over an online exchange with Grammy Award winner Burna Boy

Eedris Abdulkareem stirred a reaction from the City Boy crooner after he claimed Davido, not Burna Boy, deserved the 'Odogwu' status

The heated exchange between Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy saw some popular celebrities taking sides with the latter

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem and international act Damini Ogulu Burna Boy's exchange over the weekend have seemingly brought up different issues within the music industry, which some fans were unaware of.

After the online drama between Eedris and Burna Boy, which saw them dragging each other to filth, singer Jaywon weighed in as he claimed the duo had the same personality.

Eedris Abdulkareem says Burna Boy doesn't deserve to be called Odogwu. Credit: @burnaboygram @abdulkareemedris @official2baba

On the other hand, singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of Psquare, lashed out at Eedris for always having an issue with his colleagues in the music industry.

Amid the drama, Legit.ng, in this article, lists popular celebrities Eedris Abdulkareem has had issues with, including iconic singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

1. Eedris Abdulkareem calls Timaya an ingrate

In 2021, the ace rapper made headlines after he rekindled his beef with Dancehall singer Timaya, whom he tagged an ingrate.

Timaya, who had recounted how he served Eedris for three years in 2017, dragged the rapper, referring to him as an empty barrel.

2. Eedris Abdulkareem calls out Charly Boy for betrayal

The rapper, in a recent outburst, accused his senior colleague and entertainer Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy or Area Fada, of betraying him for money by selling him out during 50 Cent's visit to Nigeria.

According to Eedris, Charly Boy lacked integrity when it came to money.

3. Eedris Abdulkareem calls 2Baba fake

In 2017, Eedris Abdulkareem and respected singer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia were involved in a social media exchange.

Eedris, in response to the African Queen crooner's outburst, blasted the singer, claiming that he influenced his growth in the industry.

The rapper described 2Baba as a “fake person who is used to deceiving Nigerians.”

4. D'banj questions Eedris Abdulkareem's role model status

In 2017, Nigerian entertainer D’banj, aka Koko Master, expressed displeasure after Eedris Abdulkareem, in a comment, said he was not talented.

Eedris, in a viral interview, said that D’banj was a fool for letting now Mavin label boss Don Jazzy go as he (D’banj) doesn’t have the talent to remain relevant.

D'banj questioned Eedris' role model status as he said he felt somewhat ashamed that the rapper would stoop so low to insult artists young enough to be his children.

50 Cent to return to Nigeria 19 years after fight with Eedris Abdulkareem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that 50 Cent announced plans to travel to Nigeria about 19 years after his last trip.

He noted that he decided to bring the final lap of his ongoing music tour to Nigeria.

In reaction to the announcement, fans appealed to the US rapper to link up with his Nigerian counterpart, Eedris Abdulkareem, 19 years after the famous fight on an aeroplane.

