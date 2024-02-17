Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has called out his older colleague Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, for selling him out

In a chat on the Honest Brunch podcast, he also said that Oputa cannot be trusted when it comes to issues relating to money

He also said that he likes to be straight-forward in all his dealings, and that is what he is known for

Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has expressed displeasure over what his older colleague Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, did to him.

Eedris Abdulkareem says Charly Boy has no integrity. Image credit: @areafada1, @abdulkareemeedris/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to the 'Jaga Jaga' crooner, Oputa, who is also an activist, is not a man of integrity as far as money is involved.

The musician, who won the battle against kidney disease, made this revelation on the Honest Brunch podcast which is set to be released on Monday, February 19. While speaking in an angry tone, Eedris noted that Charly Boy sold him out.

Check out the video of Eedris' statement against Charly Boy below

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

I don't fear anyone - Eedris admits

During the podcast, the talented musician also spoke about his upbringing, noting that he was trained by the Hausas. More so, he went to military school, and he loves to speak the truth, regardless of who likes it or who doesn't.

Netizens react to Eedris calling out Oputa

Some social media users have reacted to the video of Eedris tackling his 73-year-old colleague. Check out some of the comments below:

@sparkrhymez_coolcat:

"No only Hausa Dey speak truth, When it’s comes to elections, truth go run."

@iamnwamama:

"All I know be say Jaga Jaga suppose dey collect award every year because that song still dey prove right for Naija economy every day."

@damolarubies:

"Ahhhhh na dis podcast go destroy Nigeria."

@tessybnxn:

"@abdulkareemeedris it's time for Jagajaga remix.... We are experiencing shege promax."

@e4emmanuel:

"Leave no stone unturned."

Oputa narrates 50 Cent/Eedris 2004 fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that and activist Charly Boy had recounted his involvement in the 2004 drama between Eedris Abdulkareem and 50 Cent.

While speaking during the Honest Bunch podcast, the 73-year-old explained what he did to 50 Cent that made him cancel his show in Port Harcourt.

The video of Charly Boy sharing the story raise a lot of excited reactions from netizens on social media

Source: Legit.ng