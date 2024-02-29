Popular Nigerian rapper Illbliss recently shared his thoughts about some veteran Afrobeats artists who have been involved in some controversies on social media lately

Illbliss spoke about the older generation of Nigerian Afrobeats artists and some of their stirring comments about the younger guys not respecting them

The rapper slammed Eedris Abdulkareem over his recent comments on Nedu's show about paving the way for the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

Nigerian rapper Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, aka Illbliss, was recently on Channel TV's breakfast show, Sunrise, where he spoke about the music industry and its current growth.

While on the show, Illbliss spoke about Eedris Abdulkareem's recent comments about paving the way for younger artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido.

During an interview, Eedris Abdulkareem slammed Burna Boy for not respecting him and some of the sacrifices he made years before his ascend to the pinnacle of African music.

Illbliss addresses Eedris Abdulkareem's comment

Veteran rapper Illbliss slammed Abdulkareem's comment as insensitive and shallow. He noted that ageism is such an issue in Nigeria.

He further noted that if it was so easy for the older guys to take Afrobeats to where it is currently, they should also go and make music.

Illbliss stated that he doesn't support the comments made by Eedris Abdulkareem but understands why he would make such statements.

The Aiye Po Gan rapper also made a case for Eedris Abdulkareem, noting that some young generations are antagonistic to the OGs because things are poorly documented within the Nigerian music industry.

Watch Illbliss' interview:

Reactions trail Illbliss' interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Illbliss' interview:

@Akezevibez:

"Igbo legends always speak differently and they’re all working. You will never find iLLBliss, KCee, Flavour, Phyno & Co hating on new cats."

@AgamoleI:

"I don't like when people are being political... let's be realistic Niggar raw paved the way for Igbo rapper's.... Starting from you iLLBliss, Phyno, jeriq etc."

@RicHassani:

"That’s why this man my big brother and I respect him, this is INTELLIGENCE!!! Ah ah! Mchew mehnnnn. God bless you respect."

@I_AM_MAC4:

"When a smart man speaks."

@kadmaye:

"Illbliss always has sense, see the differences abeg, Eedris and co wud come up to be feeling like gods and entitled."

@Ghost_Valhalla_:

"NA these ONES be the real OGS. JUS negodu wisdom. I will keep saying this, as an OG, if you are successful or doing well, you won’t have time to be bashing these young cats or generation… The respect will be given to you organically."

@Oka4Nwa:

"Even as a talent, get an education. Learn communication, too.. Illy is wise... I love balanced views.."

@K7BILA:

"And this man earns that respect over and over again. Dropped a solid rap album and got 5 hits easy peasy."

@Softlife607:

"When u are educated it’s easy to know . That’s an intelligent OG Odowgu Malay strong man."

@amsmart355509:

"Compare what Ilbliss had to say with Idris and Jaywon, you see who is an OG and the Boss."

@horlageorge:

"These guys are in there 50s . If they can’t any more, no problem . Some of dem av also made efforts to drop a track or 2 but didn’t get anywhere. Some av also made efforts to ft some of the popping youngies but Dey were ignored. We were all here when Terry G said he as retired."

Illbliss talks about juggling 4 jobs in UK

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview granted by Illbliss to Chude Jideonwo, where he opened up about his struggles in the UK before his big break in music.

In the interview, the rapper also spoke about his marriage and how he was married for eight years with no child.

Illbliss said he spent two years in the UK when he was supposed to spend just two months.

