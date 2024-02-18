Nigerian hip-hop legend Eedris Abdulkareem fired a shot at his junior colleague, Afrobeat Burna Boy, and his self-acclaimed titles

The Jaga Jaga hitmaker argued that 'African Giant' and 'Odogwu' were more befitting titles for Davido than the Last Last hitmaker

Abdulkareem, in his brief video, backed up his statements with reasons as to why Burna's rival had more respect in his book

A recent revelation traced down the history of the rift between Nigerian singers Eedris Abdulkareem and Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy.

The seasoned artist was spotted in a viral clip speaking out against Burna Boy's self-acclaimed titles' African Giant' and 'Odogwu'.

Eedris Abdulkareem drags Burna Boy as he praises Davido. Credit: @davido, @abdulkareemeedris, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a video, Eedris took a jab at Burna Boy, saying he is not living up to his self-described identity as 'Odogwu.'

He asserted that Davido is the real Odogwu, not Burna Boy, because of all he has done for society.

Eedris said, "You're not behaving like an African person; you're behaving like a (caption this). Please take it easy, dude. Wetin happen?"

"Davido has been there before you; Wizkid has been there before you; a lot of people have been there before you. You're not a giant; you're not the giant of Africa."

"You never reach Odogwu; na Davido be Odogwu. Na Eedris Abdulkareem I be, na me dey talk the truth, even if you like am or not."

"It's the same thing I said to 2face Idibia; I told him he's the plantation, the rest, my boys, but don't let it get to your head."

"Na Davido be Odogwu; I no know you. Na Davido be the only Odogwu wey we know because he has added value to the lives of people, and he's not trying to take anybody's shine."

Watch the video below

Fans weigh in on Eedris Abdulkareem's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@mhiz__aisha:

"What Idris meant is that reaching the peak of success is not defined by receiving ceremonial awards, but by the value you add to people's lives. That's what truly makes you outstanding, or "Odogwu," in his words."

@Jeremiahpablo4:

"Many people dey fan davido just because of benefits."

@Homiebishop:

"So this werey has been hating on Burna ever since because of he ignored your shout out."

@jahy_official:

"1am burna boy go hold phone again. Make sure u are there."

@SchoolsinNaija:

"So na him go find Burna Boy trouble..... This was not necessary at Oga Idris. As an elder in the game, you can do better than this. I remember when Idris used to h@te on 2face. But, 2baba is a peaceful guy so he always ignored him nevertheless."

@_Tri_stan:

"If the name “Odogwu” dey pain you, call davido the odogwu na. No body forced u to call Burna odg. You go explain tire… the name and title “odogwu” belongs to Burna boy world wide. Tie ur shirt if you no like am, but it is what it is."

@claypol_:

"So burna should come out and start telling people he is doing stuffs for people the way Davido do right? Bros just keep quiet. As far as anybody is concern he has said he is make Davido self call himself odogwu na. Your hate will not keep is shine."

Eedris Abdulkareem claims Burna Boy is impotent

The Nigerian hip-hop veteran responded to his junior colleague Burna Boy's outburst towards him.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations won't be able to save Burna's organs for reproduction.

Source: Legit.ng