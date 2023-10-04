Veteran American rapper 50 Cents has sparked massive reactions amongst the Nigerian social media community after an announcement he made

50 Cents, in a post shared online, noted that he was set to bring the final lap of his ongoing music tour to Nigeria

This would be the first time the rapper would be returning to the country since his famous aeroplane burst up with veteran Nigerian musician Eedris Abdulkareem

Internationally renowned American hip-hop artist Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cents, trends across the Nigerian social media space.

50 Cents sent many of his Nigerian fans wild after he announced on his Instagram page that he was set to return to the country after his last visit 19 years ago.

In his post, the American rapper noted that he had decided to bring the final lap of his ongoing music tour to Nigeria.

"When you come link up with Eedris Abdulkareem" - Fans tell 50 Cent

The hip-hop star got Nigerians talking more with the photo he accompanied his post with as he was seen dressed in native Naija attire with the famous Buhari cap.

In reaction to 50's announcement, fans of the rapper begged the American to link up with his Nigerian counterpart, Eedris Abdulkareem, 19 years after the famous fight on an aeroplane.

@samklef:

"Uncle @50cent pls make sure connect with @abdulkareemeedris show him love real brotherly love! Nigerian would like to see this happen Abi how una see am?"

@og.tega:

"Yeeessssssssss! and Idris Abdulkareem gatss perform oo!"

@mjrealism:

"From 50 cent to 50 naira."

@timidakolo:

"We would really would love that."

@mcmakopolo1:

"Your new Nigerian name should be MALLAM ALHAJI 50/50."

@dj_tunez:

"Wahala! OluwaFifty!"

@sossiofficial:

"Alhaji Peeppty."

@iam_trod:

" Alhaji 50 ! Yes !!! Come home ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ at last."

@oceandominic:

"@50cent your Nigerian name is FiftyChukwu..."

