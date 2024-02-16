Oge Elumelu, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu, has never been short of admirers seeking her attention at all cost

A man decided to employ a popular AI system, ChatGPT, to get the phone number of Oge and amused people with his result

His undeterred questions to ChatGPT and the responses he got stirred mixed reactions on social media

A US-based Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Eze, amused netizens as he shared how he tried to get Tony Elumelu's daughter's phone number on ChatGPT.

"Seems ChatGPT doesn’t want me to become Tony Elumelu in-law. Nawao," Ifeanyi wrote on Facebook.

He used the popular AI system to try to get Oge's phone number. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Facebook

Ifeanyi shared screenshots of the prompts he gave the AI system and the replies he got. When he asked ChatGPT to provide him with Oge Elumelu's phone number, the AI replied:

"As an AI language model, I don't have access to Oge Elumelu's personal phone number or any other personal contact information.

"Even if I did have access to such information, it would not be appropriate or ethical for me to share it without Oge Elumelu's consent."

Ifeanyi pressed more for Oge Elumelu's number

Not giving up, a stubborn Ifeanyi changed the prompts and directed the AI to release her number to him but was unsuccessful.

On the third attempt, he received an error message from the AI system.

Netizens react to Ifeanyi Eze's ChatGPT attempt

Abraham Anyan said:

"I hope you are alright."

Justina Briggs said:

"Ifeanyi, Elumelu no phone number for you.

"Anyhow you twist am; you no go get am.

"Amuche and Ada still dey wait for you."

Matthew Kelly said:

"Nah because nah Nigerian, try Obama daughter own."

Arji Samson Ifeanyi said:

"Is like God is saying sth that your woman must bear 'Oge' as name.

"If Oge Elumelu no gree, Oge Kalu go gree."

Shedrack Krinbut said:

"Shey until the AI report you before you stop dey disturb am."

Abefe Dahunsi said:

"You don't know how to use chat gpt.

"With a good prompt engineering. ChatGpt will give you what you want. It may be a wrong number though.

"But chatgpt will still give you a phone number."

Wizkid at Elumelu's daughter's graduation party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Wizkid had graced the graduation party of Tony Elumelu's daughter.

The sip and paint bash was the graduation party thrown by Tony Elumelu to celebrate his daughter who recently graduated from the university in the United Kingdom.

Fans of the internationally famous Nigerian singer Ayo, Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, couldn't help but gush at the star power Tony Elumelu possessed to be able to get Wizzy to attend his daughter's party.

Top singers Tony Elumelu has hosted

In a related report, Legit.ng listed names of top singers Tony Elumelu has hosted.

The billionaire, who has repeatedly expressed his love for Nigerian music, has hosted popular singers on several occasions at his residence.

Nigerian billionaire and brain behind top business enterprise in the country, Elumelu, is known to give his all when it comes to throwing big parties on special occasions.

Source: Legit.ng