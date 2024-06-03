The Nigerian national anthem was recently changed to the old one used during the first and second republics

A video of some Nigerian celebrities and Super Eagles stars struggling to sing the new anthem during a charity game hosted in Lagos

One of the highlights of the clip was the moment comedian Sabinus burst into laughter at his complete lack of knowledge of the anthem, while Odumodu seemed to know every lyric

Clips of some of Nigeria's biggest celebrities, including Sabinus, Odumdublvck, Poco Lee, Falz, Prince Ajuda, and some ex-footballers like Joseph Yobo, Samson Siasia, Elderson Echiéjilé, Vincent Enyeama, and Carl Ikeme, all participating in a Charity match hosted by the Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong.

The charity match was used to launch Williams Troost-Ekong's charity foundation, and many Nigerian celebrities were at the event to support the Super Eagles captain.

Nigerian celebs storm Williams Troost-Ekong's charity match as he launches his foundation. Photo credit: @poojamedia

National anthem wahala

The Nigerian national anthem was recently changed and reverted to the old one used during the first and second republics. The anthem was changed in 1978 by the former head of state, President Olusegun Obasanjo, under his first rule as a military ruler.

One of the highlights of the charity match hosted by Troots-Ekong was the moment all the public figures at the game were seen struggling to sing along when the anthem was being sung.

Sabinus' unbothered disposition during the recitation of the anthem was one of the funniest moments captured, and it has been making the rounds online.

Watch some of the viral moments from the game below:

More clips from the Troost-Ekong's charity game below:

Celebrities struggling with new national anthem

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@Dr_Pharouk:

"Sabinus just wan comot this place."

@omoiyakemi100:

"Poco no sabi Anthem wey dem release since last but don sabi Arya star sing wey drop on Friday."

@OlusammyA:

"They gave up."

@Ardeyifedd:

"Odumodu go dey do like say him sabi."

@Alabiszn__:

"Sabinus just Dey wait for final whistle."

@JustECP:

"Sabinus's energy is my energy abeg. Who new Anthem epp."

@mayor_of_gidy:

"Make them leave sabinus make he go house go chop."

@bbenjamill:

"Poco Lee looks like he doesn’t belong there."

@zenith_tm:

"Look at Sabina man is tired."

AFCON 2023: Williams Troost Ekong's drug test released

Legit.ng had reported that Troost Ekong had tested negative for drugs by CAF in the ongoing AFCON.

He was randomly picked with some other players for drug tests following their performance at the match against Guinea-Bissau.

Fans of the Super Eagles captain were happy about the development.

