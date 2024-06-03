The husband of a lawyer, pastor, and founder of the Arise Women Foundation, Siju Iluyomade, has been reportedly asked to step down from his position in the City of David Parish Lekki

his wife's extravagant birthday party se his wife threw a colourful 60th birthday, a few days after the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe, a former CEO of Access Holdings and prominent member of the RCCG

Legit.ng reports that Wigwe, his wife, son and a family friend, died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America in February 2024

The City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos has suspended Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

This follows the extravagant birthday party of his wife shortly after the death of Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc.

RCCG Lagos Parish suspends pastor after wife threw a lavish birthday party immediately after Wigwe died. Photo credit: @HerbertOWigwe

How the RCCG pastor was suspended

According to ChurchTimes, a top pastor of the church who pleaded anonymity, said the decision to suspend Siju Iluyomade's husband was in response to the public outcry against the party.

“It was not Pastor Adeboye that suspended him. The governing council decided to suspend him. I think it’s a decision in the right direction. Though some believe it is coming late.”

“They needed to investigate some of the things people were saying against him and the church,” the source said.

How was the pastor suspended

His suspension according to sources in the church was done via a letter over the weekend, Daily Trust reported.

He has since been replaced by Pastor Charles Kpandei of RCCG Resurrection Parish of Region 11 of the church.

How Wigwe died

Wigwe, who died on board a chopper in February, was a member of the Parish.

The late banker died alongside his wife, Chizoba; son, Chizi and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

After his death, wife of the Parish Pastor, Dr Siju Iluyomade, held a lavish birthday that left tongues wagging.

Distinguished personalities rejoiced with the pastor’s wife at the party, which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Some persons expressed displeasure that Iluyomade held such party weeks after the tragic deaths of a prominent member of the church alongside his wife and son.

How Wigwe’s father lost his first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that death robbed Shyngle, father of the late Herbert of another child in his old age, 27 years after he buried his first child, Osita. Shyngle said Osita was 34 years old when he died in 1997 while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

The former DG NTA said he was attending a ministers’ conference at the RCCG on June 5, 1997, when Osita died in a road accident while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

“I never sweated like that in my life before and I didn’t think it was going to happen to me. For weeks, I couldn’t go up to the altar. I went, then I wept, and I came down. It was like somebody took a pair of forceps to draw out your heart from you.”

