Pastor Enoch Adeboye faced widespread criticism on social media after he claimed that "Nigeria's problems are spiritual"

Fast-rising rapper Odumodublvck lashed out at Christians who recently spoke against the preacher's words

While at that, Odumodublvck stated that Muslims do not abuse their clerics in the same harsh manner Christians do

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, real name Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, has spoken out against the online criticism Pastor Enoch Adeboye faced from some Christian youths.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer came under fire for saying that Nigeria is facing more than mere political problems that require spiritual solutions.

Odomodublvck speaks up for Pastor Adeboye.

Source: Instagram

The 'dog eat dog' singer took to Twitter on Monday, February 12, to scold those who slandered the Daddy GO for his remark

He noted that Muslims would never openly criticise their religious leaders, as Christians frequently do.

He claimed that most people who criticise Pastor Adeboye online wouldn't dare say anything to their parents, yet they do it openly when it comes to the aged pastor.

"PASTOR ADEBOYE NEVER INSULTED NO ONE ON THIS APP. YOU DO NOT SEE MUSLIMS COME OUT TO INSULT THEIR CLERICS.

"THEN LATER WE COMPLAIN THAT OUR RELIGION IS BEING STEPPED ON. EVEN BASED ON AGE WISE. UNA NO FIT FOLLOW UNA PAPA TALK THE WAY UNA DEY FOLLOW ADEBOYE TALK. AND E SENIOR UNA PAPA AND UNA MAMA. THATS WHY I NEVER RATED YOU NIGGAS ON THIS APP. UNA DOUBLE STANDARDS CHOKE.



Reactions trail Odomodublvck's post



@timi_of_lagos:

"Redeem don pay odumodublvck for pr How much them pay you."

@Proficience_:

"No pastor or imam will try to "wash us" and we go clap for am like mumu wey you want make we be. Exposing foolery has no age limit. Anybody papa go collect. Big kala for otondo. Koba!"

@alfredmarshh:

"Leave this matter for now. There is a mistery behind all this Religious stuff. Focus on your next album more. We love you."

@EmperorKaash:

"Make the man stop to dey talk wetin no happen. Make he also stop dey give people fake hope all in the name. Of preaching the gospel. He was a major supporter of the protest against GEJ. GEJ was voted out and Nigeria became worse , why isn’t he protesting now ? The man is a bigot."

@dahnnysparrow:

"As much as you have loads of points in your statement, it doesn't take away the fact that Adeboye and most Muslim clerics are hypocrites, if Muslims decide not to hold their clerics accountable for their statements and lies then it's up to them, for me no one is above criticism, and “he senior your papa” mentality is why Nigeria is messed up today."

Pastor Adeboye tells Nigerians to pray

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Pastor Enoch Adeboye said when things get worse, innocent people suffer.

The cleric spoke during the February Thanksgiving Service themed: ‘Let The Wind Blow’, held at the Throne of Grace Parish, RCCG headquarters, in Ebute Metta, Lagos state, on Sunday, February 4.

The RCCG leader urged Nigerians to pray and cry to God to show mercy on the country.

“We have to pray with all our strength because when you say things would get worse before they get better. We don’t know how worse or how farther before they can get better. With all your heart, cry to God and say please have mercy on us, intervene quickly."

Source: Legit.ng