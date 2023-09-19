Bayegun Oluwatoyin, known as Woli Arole, has taken to Instagram to reveal that the gospel music industry is not left out when it comes to conspiracy and oppression

He encouraged gospel music ministers who are victims of maltreatment to reach out to him so that he could fight their course

The comedian also said a WhatsApp app group is used to abuse victims

Comedian Woli Arole has made a shocking revelation about the Nigerian gospel music industry. He took to his Instagram handle to reveal that there is a cabal in the gospel music industry.

His post is coming after some artistes revealed how late Mohbad was treated by his former record label.

“Cabal in Gospel Music Industry”: Woli Arole Encourages Singers to Speak Up

Woli Arole stated that anyone who has been a victim of injustice in the industry should not shy away from the abuse but should open up about it.

Woli Arole claims a Whatsapp group is used to suppress gospel artiste

The comedian further revealed that a WhatsApp app group is being used as an instrument of intimidation to pull down singers.

He also emphasised that there shouldn't be such a negative attitude in the gospel music industry.

Comedian Arole calls for justice.

The laughter merchant also stated that many celebrities are out to support the truth and use their platforms to get justice for the oppressed.

According to him, some people have already contacted him; he is just waiting for evidence before he calls them out.

Please take a look at his post here:

Woli Arole's post sparks reactions

Netizens have reacted to the comedian's post. Many are surprised that there is oppression in the gospel music industry and praise Arole for his post.

@itunumo:

"I can’t wait oooo. The Gospel should be about love and not jealousy. That is all I see. The envy and always constantly trying to pull each other down with my little I have spent with them. It’s so toxic".

@olamiotan_eniola:

"Haaaaa!!!"

@updatesbywakanda:

"From top to bottom, I think we need an environment."

@yeyelagosboy:

"Make una mention names make shout start now ah."

@samuelhills_:

"These days, there is even more oppression In churches than out there; the rate of envy and hatred you get when you start becoming successful is too much."

@oloribeautyambiance:

"Even in some churches, a lot is happening...Na only God knows the true children of God/ followers/worshippers."

@daisyessence__:

"With friendship sef competition Dey, I God help us, I no talk pass this."

@posho_beads_fascinators:

"Little wonder the judgement will start from the house of God; so many people hide under God's umbrella and perpetuate evil."

@globaldunsin:

"Baba no be today na. I am not surprised ooo. I am glad someone is speaking up about it."

@realmespace:

"A lot is happening, sir. God saved me."

