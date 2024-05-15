Nigerian actress Empress Njamah takes to her social media page to posthumously celebrate her darling friend, Ada

Ada Ameh, who would have turned 50 today, died in July 2022 after collapsing in Warri, Delta state

Njamah's post brought tears to the eyes of her fans, who showered her with love and also commended her type of friendship

Nollywood movie star Empress Njamah is remembering her late friend Ada Ameh as she marks the actress' posthumous birthday.

Njama shared a video of her eating with Ameh via her official page, while she captioned the post with sweet words.

Empress Njama marks late actress, Ada Ameh's, birthday Credit: @adaameh, @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Empress Njama insists on celebrating regardless

Although Ada Ameh might be gone, her dear friend has insisted on celebrating in her absence. She stated that had Ada been alive, she would have been the first to call her at midnight to wish her a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Njama also revealed how deeply she misses her best friend.

"It’s 12 midnight,your not here for me to be the first to call and wish you a blessed birthday, God knows best.

The actress promised to continue celebrating her friend no matter what:

We all miss you each and every day, but especially today, I know that wherever you are, you’re having a great birthday and watching over us, today, I celebrate your life ,your birthday is finally here, and even though you are no longer with us on earth, I will still celebrate just like we always did together. Happy posthumous birthday my dearest sweet trouble, Ada Ameh", she wrote.

See Empress Njama's post here:

It will be recalled that the Johnson actress died after collapsing at a friend's house in Delta State. The thespian's death shocked many of her fans and colleagues, and they reacted on social media.

Reactions trail Empress Njamah's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions.

@gleam_hairs:

"Empress na person you be the love you showed her while she was alive,you will receive more of that ijn. Nations will rise on your behalf. Happy Birthday Ada Ameh we miss and love you."

@africansomma:

"Your friendship is rare. I wish you are my friend. May her soul rest in peace Amen."

@chukwuebuka740:

"True friendship . Golden, is what your heart should be called. It’s my birthday today too. God bless her sweet soul. This life. A lot of questions , but it is well . Death is only but a physical separation. There is hope. Your kind of friendship is rare. I celebrate you greatly ma."

@grocery_avenue:

"God, This woman made us all laugh soo much. Keep Resting ma."

@yiyarice:

"I can’t imagine how you felt when she wasn’t there as you went through your struggles. Glad you came out strong."

@cutabove_d_rest:

"Celebrate with the saints. Continue to rest in eternal peace."

@nwannepraiz:

"Continue to rest on Ada."

Njamah reacted following Ada Ameh’s family's Claims

Ade Ameh was only 48 years old, and her death came after she lost her only child to a health condition in 2022.

Legit.ng reported that following the unfortunate event, her best friend, Empress Njama opened a morning house for the deceased.

However, her family did not like this development. In her reaction to the event, she noted it was a pity.

Source: Legit.ng