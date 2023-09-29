A slay queen has lamented over her inability to have a romantic encounter with the late Nigerian artist, Mohbad

In a video, she expressed her pain and wished the singer would come back to life so she could fulfil her fantasies

Her video has sparked disappointment among netizens who took to the comments section to criticise her actions

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian 'slay queen' has expressed her deep disappointment over being unable to have a romantic encounter with Mohbad before his untimely demise.

In a video, she wished that the singer could come back to life and give her a chance in his life.

Lady cries out over inability to be with Mohbad Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She lamented:

"MohBad, you just left without allowing me to have a taste of that thing. We will meet at Jesus' feet. I wish God could just grant me that miracle for you to wake up."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Girl passionately expresses desire to be with late Mohbad

Her words reflected her pain over a missed opportunity and a desire to experience the connection she had hoped for.

The young woman also prayed for a miracle to happen so her weird fantasies could be actualised.

Netizens knock lady for expressing desire to be with Mohbad

As news of the slay queen's statement spread online, netizens took to the comments section to share their disappointment.

Many expressed their disapproval, highlighting the inappropriate nature of her remark in light of MohBad's passing.

@chyomsss said:

“You don't know what God has done for you if you don't have any of your family members disgracing you on social media.”

@khardo_ said:

“People way normal for my country nor pass 20%.”

@herglamstore reacted:

“Someone said God should appoint him as minister of thunder, 'll gladly be your assistant my dear. you don't know what God has done for you if you don't have family member disgracing you online o.”

@an_na_bella11 commented:

“This is so disturbing to watch. God will definitely judget y'all using him to chase clout. How I wish he can just appear and give you a sounding knock on that ur head.”

@diaryofakitchenlover said:

“I am ashamed of this particular gender of mine.”

@ladyque_1 reacted:

“You don't know what God has done for you if you don't have any family members that comes online to disgrace themselves.”

@seun_dreams said:

“Make God just gimme "Minister of thunder" position, make i Dey handle am.”

@thefoodnetworknig2 reacted:

“Some of you deserve 2 b poured fermented werepe leaves water 4 body when displaying this typa mdness! You will have sense by force!”

Watch the video below:

Lady scatters herself on the floor as she cries for Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video has shown the moment a lady remained inconsolable as she mourned Mohbad on a busy street.

The lady wore all black as she carried the musician's framed photo and knelt on a bare floor. Her mourning got many people emotional. Passersby could not help but take a long look at the lady.

While some people passed by the lady, others took their smartphones out to record her show of grief for Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng