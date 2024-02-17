Singer Portable has reacted to the robbery that occurred at his music studio as several items were carted away

He shared scenes from the incident on his Instagram stories while revealing that he has been a target for the culprits

Several people sympathized with him and advised that he leave the trenches where he is known to build his controversies

Popular Nigerian singer Habeebe Okikiola, aka Portable, has recounted his losses as his music studio was attacked by robbers.

Portable reveals the robbery attack at his studio. Image credit: @portablebaeby/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He revealed that he was not around at the time of the incident and noted that he does not trust anyone. Besides, he said that the group that attacked his studio had always meant to harm him. According to him, it is the reason one should always carry their 'aje' around.

He said in crisp pidgin on his Instagram stories:

"Trust nobody. If you dey comot, carry your 'aje' follow body. E don tay wey dem wan achieve me. They have always wanted to burst my studio. Hustle o, so that another man's property will not enter your eyes. It is those that are close to me that did it. Hungry wants to finish them, They will beg me for help. Yet, they are still coming to steal from me."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video of the studio showed its bad state as the place was scattered and a Play Station, television, discs, clothes, among other items were stolen.

Check out a video of the disruptive work by the armed robbers at Portable's studio below:

Fan's react to Portable's robbed studio

Some fans of the controversial singer have reacted to his robbed studio. Check out some of their comments below:

@dokitorsavagexclusive:

"This is sad! Seriously, one day we may hear that Portable has been seriously hurt fatally. I pray it doesn't happen but he is at harm's way. You can't blow up and still remain in the hood without protection. He should move out of the hood and visit from time to time. American artistes who remained in their hood were robbed or k!lled."

@_otos_world_:

"Make e comot for hood and move to island. He’s now a big man and enemies go plenty."

@officiial_young_duu:

"It's time for him to move from trenches."

@iamkellyeazy1:

"Na who know man dey kpai man. It is well my brother, you no go Fall."

@depuffboss:

"Na instrumento the person thief, no be talent."

@tribe_of_olise:

"He should install CCTV around his house, bar and office."

@iamking_myles:

"Dem don already show baba em bills before e show."

Portable attacked in his home

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable might be in some mess after a group of men stormed his residence.

Several videos which circulated online saw the singer amid a group of aggressive-looking men who wouldn't let him talk.

The heated moment took place in the privacy of the singer's bedroom, which has gotten the attention of his fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng