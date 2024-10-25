Music superstar and viral sensation Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, has broken his silence for the first time since Speed Darlington released his diss track

Recall that the singer arrested Speed Darlington after he repeatedly shared derogatory posts about him

The singer's new cryptic post had many wondering online users what or whom he was referring

Damini Ogulu, one of Nigeria's big three Afrobeat stars, had social media users seeking answers following a new post he shared via his official social media page.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported how Speed Darling was announced missing by one of his friends, citing that they had not heard from him in a matter of days. It was later discovered that the controversial rapper had been arrested.

Burna Boy shares his thoughts in a new post.

Source: Instagram

After his release, Akpi released a diss song, "Baby Oil," which is now topping the charts on Spotify.

In a new development, Burna Boy shared a post on social media where he shared his thoughts on codes. According to him, many people want to be in his spot but have no idea what it feels like to be him.

Damini wrote:

"Everybody wansts your spot until they see the work it takes to be in that spot."

See post below:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@last_born_goody:

"Abi wetin akpi talk na true? Cuz I nor understand😂."

@taaatibg:

"Don't envy any celebrity. Leave life at your own pace. Even these celebrities dey see shege behind closed doors😢."

@kallykuhn:

"I want to comment but i no want police to come and carry me..una know say my mouth too bad..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@princessmint65:

"Who be the everybody cos I know when you start."

@pyramidvalley__:

"Ogulu no answer dem jo!!! If dem tell dem oil dey involved!! Dem go cast am."

@vickiwiski_:

"Baby oil merchant."

@oreo_elsie:

"It’s facts though, but burna Dey too do sometimes."

Rudeboy reacts to Speed Darlington's arrest

Meanwhile, a former member of the now-defunct P-square music group weighed into the case concerning Speed Darlington and Burna Boy.

It is now public knowledge that singer Burna Boy allegedly got Speed Darlington arrested after he made defamatory statements about him.

Rudeboy seemed to support the arrest, and his take on the situation generated much social media buzz.

Source: Legit.ng