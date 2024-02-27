Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has finally responded to some of the allegations making the rounds online about his relationship with his daughter Eyiyemi

Days after a clip of the Nollywood filmmaker and his daughter dancing together in a raunchy manner went viral, he slams naysayers

Kunle Afolayan shared a post on his social media page slamming his detractors while noting that he doesn't care about their narratives making the rounds online

Nollywood actor and movie producer Kunle Afolayan has finally taken to social media to address the Oedipal love allegations about him and his daughter, Eyiyemi.

The movie maker's reaction comes days after a clip of Kunle Afolayan and his first daughter, Eyiyemi, dancing together seductively went viral.

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan reacts to allegations about him and his daughter over their viral raunchy dance video.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan, in his response to the allegations, noted that he is a king who enjoys special grace from almighty God.

He also stated in his post that his detractors can only try but will never succeed in their plans to bring him down.

"Do I look like I give F" - Afolayan

Afolayan further stirred emotions online with his closing remark on his social media post, using a line from Phyno and Burna Boy's song, "Do I."

The movie maker's daughter Eyiyemi also reacted to her father's post, saying:

"Louder for those at the back please."

See Kunle Afolayan's response to all his detractors:

Netizens react to Kunle Afolayan's post

Comment's trail Kunle Afolayan's response to detractors:

@uzee_usman:

"My very own EGBON 001."

@dele_abiola_kuku:

"You have consistently lived up to your legendary status, starting with the Saworoide movie. Not everything belongs on social media, in my opinion. An electrovalent bond exists between a father and his daughter. We are also Omo Yoruba atata, serving as role models for the current and upcoming generations. My beloved King, let's honour our culture always."

@bukunmioluwasina:

"Mentor miiiiiii!!!! He said what he said!"

@isbae_u:

"OMO AFOLAYAN."

@toyahszn:

"Living Legend!!! From sawore ide to Anikulapo spectre . More grace baba."

@ladybino10:

"When the song speaks volume."

@beautifulade1:

"Ero Oluwa mi o Sha continue to dey give us mind-jarring movies. Every other thing you do ko kan aye."

@busola_oke:

"Keep scoring higher oremi I am always proud of you."

@adirebyibile:

"The legendary king of vintage."

@officialesebrown:

"The king himself."

@___highstreetbrands.ng:

"Fine man with fine children."

Eyiyemi whines waist to Kizz Daniel's TweTwe

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Kunle Afolayan's daughter Eyiyemi that went viral some months ago.

In the viral clip, Eyiyemi showed off her unique dance steps as she twirled her waist to Kizz Daniel's hit song, TweTwe.

The young celebrity in the making is a fast-rising Nollywood actress who has starred in some of her father's works, including Anikulapo.

Source: Legit.ng