Tragedy struck in Kwara State as former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Christopher Ayeni, lost his life in a fatal accident along the Ilorin-Ajase-Ipo Road in Irepodun Local Government Area. The accident occurred around 10 am and involved a commercial truck and a Toyota Hilux. Unfortunately, Ayeni succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while five others were injured in the crash.

Ayeni, also known as CT Ayeni, was a prominent figure in Kwara State politics, having served as Deputy Speaker from 1999 to 2000 and later as Commissioner for Agriculture from 2000 to 2003. He was also a 2023 House of Representatives candidate. His passing has sent shockwaves throughout the state, with many mourning the loss of a respected leader.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed his condolences to Ayeni's family, friends, and associates, describing the incident as devastating. The governor also commiserated with the people of Isapa in Ekiti Local Government Area, where Ayeni hailed from. He prayed for the former lawmaker's soul and sought strength for his loved ones to bear the loss.

According to The Punch, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed the accident in a statement signed by Basambo Olayinka. The commission's swift response highlights the severity of the incident and the need for increased road safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng