New Video As Bobrisky Turns Motivational Speaker, Encourages Nigerians: “VDM Don Humble Am”
- A video of Bobrisky motivating Nigerians barely a few days after his return to social media is trending
- The embattled crossdresser encouraged Nigerians to be whatever they wanted to be as long as they were not hurting anyone
- Bobrisky's message has, however, been met with mixed reactions as several netizens blasted him
Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has released a new video days after making a grand return to social media.
Recall that the crossdresser shared a new picture and included a quote about strong women after his return.
Bobrisky, who was arrested by Nigerian Immigration while attempting to cross the Seme border into the Benin Republic, has encouraged Nigerians to be themselves in a new video.
The controversial crossdresser urged Nigerians not to mind naysayers' opinions about themselves.
“Ignore the message the messenger, Ignore the messengers appearance Just pick the message if it is right for You have the right to be whatever you want, as long as you aren’t hurting anyone,” Bobrisky said in the video posted on Facebook.
What people are saying about Bobrisky's video
gossipmilltv:
"The Fear Of VeryDarkMan is The Beginning of Wisdom."
leoonowu:
"First celebrity to japa by land."
skushi_ex:
"Verydarkman don make am humble she no go fear ke you Dey whine."
honeycomb_experience:
"Senior man, which medicine did you take for your breas p@in?"
ivgold1:
"Me and bob know say this him lifestyle no dey give am happiness. Na only for social media him happiness dey for real life the struggle nor be here."
callmemorgan_01:
"Baba don learn d hard way."
tonia.gram_:
"Them don release Idris again? Which time Waec and Jamb go arr£st am too?"
Bobrisky kept in female cell
Legit.ng previously reported that the crossdresser was allegedly detained in the female cell after being transferred to the FCID.
According to the reports, Bobrisky was kept in the female cell because of the controversies surrounding his cross-dressing lifestyle.
The news of Bobrisky being detained in the female cell despite his male gender was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians.
