A video has captured how Portable was interacting with a fan when he got to Canada a few days ago

The singer had departed Nigeria and jetted out to Canada for a show as he gave his fans an update about his movement

In the clip, he asked the lady if she was coming for his show and they both chit-chatted along the way

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has shown that he can switch personalities as occasion demands.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video at the airport to inform his fans that he was travelling to Canada.

In a new video sighted on social media, the music star was seen in the company of a lady, who was excited to see him in Canada.

Portable told the lady in a smooth accent that he used to see her content online as he appreciated her talent.

Portable switches accent

In the recording, the music artist, who assaulted a clergy, was seen in deep conversation with the lady.

He used his sweet English accent to asked her if she was coming to his show in Canada. The lady said that she was also performing at the same show that day.

The Zeh Nation boss prayed for her as they both laughed on the walkway.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's new accent

Netizens shared their hot takes about Portable's new accent. Here are some of the comments below:

@pappi_kayy:

"You don take Canadian loud."

@vine_bee_:

“You sure say na Zazu be that."

@jayyfrosh:

"Portable no go sleep with this woman."

@temiiiteee:

"Baba change tongue no time."

@aladue:

"Na wa, Portable don turn to yankee guy."

Portable beats fans at trenches

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video making the rounds, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

