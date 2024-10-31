A Nigerian mother who wanted to enjoy some free time asked her parents for assistance in caring for her son

The boy's grandparents came and carried his back so he could spend his days' long school midterm break with them

Parents who wanted the woman's video said that they did the same thing with their children so they could rest

As many schools in Nigeria observe midterm break, a mother who wanted free time sent her son to his grandparents.

She made a video showing the moment the boy's grandpa and grandma came to pick the boy up.

The mother packed the son's bags for the short stay. Photo source: @sandraessor

Midterm break in Nigeria

The kid was very amiable with them, showing he had a close relationship, especially with his grandma.

Many parents who watched the woman's video said that she took the best decision as they could not wait to have free time during the school break.

Leah (skin and body) said:

"My baby too is on his way. I can’t lose my breath because of one child."

Akinadeola0 said:

"If not for distance enh, this my ten months old that have not started school will go for midterm at her grandma's."

Stellamaris said:

"Make them carry their property... After all na them want grand kids..."

Happy love said:

"E be like i go Carry my nine months baby to give my sister make she shout small before i run mad bec whattttt."

AIDEN AND MUM said:

"I shipped mine oo and he came back to me yesterday."

JOLLY said:

"My daughter spends 1 week with us and 1 week at her grandparents,we no Dey pack anything sef because she get everything there."

divinefavour01 said:

"Same here o..omo no be small sleep i dey since on Monday."

HAIRSELLER IN NUNGUA C5 said:

"He looks like granny."

Eloho said:

"My son is with his grandma. I need some time to breatheeeee."

Damjo kiddies Lagos Vendor said:

"Once I drop them on Monday, till we meet again on Saturday."

