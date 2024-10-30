Residents of some northern states would heave a sigh of relief as electricity has been successfully restored

Reports on Wednesday disclosed that electricity was supplied to Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, and Benue states under the Jos Electricity Distribution franchise

About 17 states in the region experienced a blackout for the past 10 days due to the tripping of a crucial 330kV transmission line between Benue and Enugu states, severely affecting daily life and businesses

Electricity has been restored in four states under the Jos Electricity Distribution franchise – Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, and Benue.

The power was restored at approximately 7:20 pm. on Wednesday. Our correspondent reports that residents of Jos, Plateau capital, erupted into jubilation when light was restored, Daily Trust reported on Wednesday, October 30.

This was after the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said electricity would be restored to the 17 northern states within five days.

Why there was blackout in 17 northern states

Recall that the northern part of the country had suffered blackouts due to the vandalisation of the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line, which is the major line that supplied electricity to the north.

Also, several northern states have been plunged into darkness following the tripping of the 330kV transmission line between Benue and Enugu states.

Consequently, residents of the affected states lamented the severe impact of the blackout on their daily lives and business.

However, Adelabi assured that the transmission line would be repaired within three to five days because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the security operatives to provide security for those who are to fix it.

Adelabu said this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, On Monday, October 28, Vanguard reports.

Blackout: 19 northern govs meet, Tinubu deploys troops against vandals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that state governors proposed a possible solution to the electricity supply issues in the northern region.

They urged President Tinubu to consider diversification of the energy sector and improve infrastructure to ensure stable electricity in the north.

The 19 state governors spoke after a strategic meeting held in Kaduna state, hours after President Tinubu directed the minister of power Adebayo Adelabu and NSA Nuhu Ribadu to address the blackout.

