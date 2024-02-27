Moses Bliss was recently hosted by the number one man in Akwa Ibom, Governor Umo Eno

The gospel singer, who is set to tie the knot with his fiancee Marie Wiseborn in Ghana, shared pictures from his meeting with the governor

Many of Moses Bliss' colleagues, as well as fans, couldn't help but tease the singer as he flaunted his wedding band

Nigeria's gospel singer Moses Bliss is gearing up for his wedding with his bride-to-be Marie Wiseborn, scheduled to place this weekend in Accra, Ghana, as he recently met with his home state governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

Legit.ng recently reported that the Daddy Wey Dey Pamper crooner made headlines after he shared adorable pre-wedding photos.

Moses Bliss and Akwa Ibom governor Pastor Umo Eno pose for pictures. Credit: @mosesbliss

Akwa Ibom governor hosts Moses Bliss

The gospel singer shared pictures from his meeting with his home state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, which he described as a special blessing.

Moses, in the pictures, was seen stylishly flaunting his wedding band as he posed for the cameral with the governor.

Sharing the pictures, Moses wrote in a caption:

"His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, called, and I answered. It was a special blessing being hosted by my Governor ahead of my wedding. Your Excellency, thank you for being such a tremendous blessing. God bless you sir."

Slide the pictures below to see Moses Bliss' wedding band

Followers react to Moses Bliss' pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below

yinka_okeleye:

"It’s the Wedding Band for me."

chy_dnma_:

"Seeth though a man diligent in his business, he shall stand before Kings and not me@n men."

gloriaajewole1:

"Congratulations. Akwa-Ibom ayaya."

wbusingye:

"Kings and Queens shall continue to open their palaces for you."

tunde_praise:

"Jets are landing. What’s up Ghana."

iamlyzob:

"Oh Wow, I had no idea you're from Akwa Ibom, I thought you're from Delta."

lade_owolabi:

"I see a ring ooooo. Congratulations sir @mosesbliss but we will still cook rice and celebrate your wedding God bless your home!"

Source: Legit.ng