Moses Bliss Meets Akwa Ibom Governor, Flaunts Wedding Band Ahead of His Big Day in Ghana
- Moses Bliss was recently hosted by the number one man in Akwa Ibom, Governor Umo Eno
- The gospel singer, who is set to tie the knot with his fiancee Marie Wiseborn in Ghana, shared pictures from his meeting with the governor
- Many of Moses Bliss' colleagues, as well as fans, couldn't help but tease the singer as he flaunted his wedding band
Nigeria's gospel singer Moses Bliss is gearing up for his wedding with his bride-to-be Marie Wiseborn, scheduled to place this weekend in Accra, Ghana, as he recently met with his home state governor, Pastor Umo Eno.
Legit.ng recently reported that the Daddy Wey Dey Pamper crooner made headlines after he shared adorable pre-wedding photos.
Akwa Ibom governor hosts Moses Bliss
The gospel singer shared pictures from his meeting with his home state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, which he described as a special blessing.
Moses, in the pictures, was seen stylishly flaunting his wedding band as he posed for the cameral with the governor.
Sharing the pictures, Moses wrote in a caption:
"His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, called, and I answered. It was a special blessing being hosted by my Governor ahead of my wedding. Your Excellency, thank you for being such a tremendous blessing. God bless you sir."
Slide the pictures below to see Moses Bliss' wedding band
Followers react to Moses Bliss' pictures
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below
yinka_okeleye:
"It’s the Wedding Band for me."
chy_dnma_:
"Seeth though a man diligent in his business, he shall stand before Kings and not me@n men."
gloriaajewole1:
"Congratulations. Akwa-Ibom ayaya."
wbusingye:
"Kings and Queens shall continue to open their palaces for you."
tunde_praise:
"Jets are landing. What’s up Ghana."
iamlyzob:
"Oh Wow, I had no idea you're from Akwa Ibom, I thought you're from Delta."
lade_owolabi:
"I see a ring ooooo. Congratulations sir @mosesbliss but we will still cook rice and celebrate your wedding God bless your home!"
How Moses Bliss announced his engagement
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses Bliss caused an uproar online with captivating moments from his engagement.
He posted a series of beautiful pictures to capture his engagement with his partner.
In another video, Moses shared how he and his fiancee met on Instagram.
