The Nigerian Police Force has reportedly detained the social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as the VeryDarkMan.

VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, announced the development in a tweet on Wednesday, October 31, adding that he was detained after honouring the police invitation on Tuesday, October 30.

The tweet reads:

"Our client, VDM has been detained after honouring police invitation just like yesterday. VDM who has been consistent in saying the Nigerian Police are our friends even when we all know they are not."

Source: Legit.ng