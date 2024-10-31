BREAKING: Defence Headquarters Mentions When New Chief of Army Staff Will Resume Officially
Major General Olufemi Oluyede will take over as the Acting Chief of Army Staff on Friday, November 1, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu. This temporary appointment comes as Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the substantive Chief of Army Staff, is currently abroad receiving medical treatment.
Interestingly, Oluyede's appointment was announced just days after the Defence Headquarters clarified that the Acting Chief of Army Staff position doesn't exist under the Harmonised Armed Forces Act.
The Punch reported that this statement was made in response to rumours circulating about Lagbaja's health, which the Nigerian Army promptly debunked as fake news.
Army Chief: When will Oluyode be sworn in?
Despite initial doubts about the legitimacy of the appointment, the Defence Headquarters has confirmed that Oluyede will indeed assume duties as Acting Chief of Army Staff. A formal handover ceremony has been scheduled for November 1 at 10 am at the Defence Headquarters conference room in Abuja.
Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has already congratulated Oluyede on his new role and expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the appointment. This development is expected to maintain leadership continuity and operational stability in the Nigerian Army during Lagbaja's absence.
The handover ceremony will mark the beginning of Oluyede's tenure as Acting Chief of Army Staff, pending Lagbaja's return. With over three decades of experience, Oluyede is well-equipped to lead the Nigerian Army during this transitional period.
