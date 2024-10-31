President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, which involved the dismissal of six ministers and the appointment of seven new ones, has sparked controversy, with opposition figures

Dr Gbe Benjamin, a PDP figure, criticized the reshuffle as a calculated move to secure allies for Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Benjamin accused Tinubu of favouring political survival over national interest and public accountability

FCT, Abuja—President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle has ignited fresh controversy.

Opposition figures have responded strongly, accusing the administration of prioritizing political survival over effective governance.

Gbe Benjamin, PDP chieftain reacts to Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle

You would recall that Tinubu, in a major cabinet reshuffle, sacked about six ministers and appointed seven other ministers.

The newly-appointed ministers include Nentawe Yilwatda and Jumoke Oduwole.

Others are Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Abdullahi Ata, and Suwaiba Ahmad.

Speaking about this development in a conversation with Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 29, Dr Gbe Benjamin, a prominent member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), raised "troubling concerns" over Tinubu's motives.

Cabinet reshuffling all for Tinubu's 2027 bid, says PDP chieftain

Specifically, Benjamin pointed to his perceived focus on the 2027 re-election campaign rather than the national interest.

The PDP figure argued that the ministers recently removed from Tinubu’s cabinet were those whose roles and influence were of limited value in a re-election campaign.

According to the critic, these changes were carefully orchestrated to ensure the presence of allies who could bolster Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

He said:

"President Tinubu’s actions clearly reveal that his primary focus lies not in governance but in securing a 2027 victory.

"The reshuffle wasn’t about performance; it was about loyalty and securing political assets that could guarantee success at the polls.”

Wike’s retention sparks allegations of favouritism

Among those who retained their positions is Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, whose continued presence in the cabinet has raised eyebrows.

The PDP insider alleged that Wike had faced serious accusations, including corrupting the judiciary and inciting crises in Rivers State.

"Yet, despite these allegations, he remains a central figure in Tinubu's administration.

“Wike poses a significant threat to national stability, and yet he remains untouched in the cabinet.This is no accident; Tinubu sees Wike as an invaluable asset for the next election, as he proved in the 2023 elections.

"His influence in Rivers State played a pivotal role, and the administration wants to secure that leverage for 2027," he said.

More so, the PDP stalwart argued that the retention of controversial figures underscores the government’s disregard for public accountability and governance.

He said:

“This administration has proven it is driven by ambition, not by a commitment to serve Nigerians.

“Time and time again, the APC government has shown it has little to offer the people beyond political promises, as it consistently prioritizes personal survival over the public good.”

DSS clears ministerial nominees ahead of Senate screening

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) took action on the recently announced seven ministerial nominees.

The secret police cleared all the seven ministerial nominees as the Nigerian Senate got set to commence screening.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate for consideration and screening.

