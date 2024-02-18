Nigerian hip-hop veteran Eedris Abdulkareem pounced back on his junior colleague Burna Boy after he mocked his health

It was earlier reported that the industry elder first called out the City Boys crooner over his claims that nobody paved the way for him

After Burna reacted to the callout, Eedris came forward to make claims against the Grammy award-winning singer and promised to do a song on him

Nigerian hip-hop veteran Eedris Abdulkareem has responded to his junior colleague Burna Boy's outburst towards him.

Legit.ng previously reported that the old-time artist slammed his junior colleague for claiming that no one paved the way for him in the industry.

The Atlantic Records star immediately slammed the industry elder and expressed displeasure over his health improvement.

In a recent Instagram post, Abdulkareem emphasised his regret and displeasure at the words Burna Boy threw at him.

He chastised Burna Boy for mocking his health challenges and insulting his fans, who assisted in his recovery.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

He revealed his plan to adequately reply Burna Boy through his talent and music as he announced a forthcoming project.

"ESSAY TO BURNA BOY" FOR WISHING ME DEAD Wishing me or any other person dead is truly saddening and very disappointing.Making fun of my health crisis and blaming people that helped to keep me alive is very shameful.

"Threatening my life is a different ball game, but for you to play God? Thats the most nauseating foul prank of all times. Now, conscientious Nigerians and the general public are weighing into the matter and you instantly deleted your demonic prayers for me.

"I'll reply through the only medium that i have...and that is music; so I will be dropping my heartfet response via a single aptly named "Essay to Burnaboy" in a fortnight."

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations won't be able to save Burna's organs for reproduction.

Reactions trail Eedris Abdulkareem's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dr.cado:

"Idris your music years ago is what is happening today in Nigeria. You are a legend. Proud to be in our of your music video."

real_funkymallam:

"It's annoying how some of these guys come on to disregard and disrespect people who made the fame easy for them."

noradiva:

"So because he’s not having baby mamas up and down he’s now impotent? Got it."

kingsliveth:

"Burna went hard Edris hit harder…Ndi Guuff. I think say na only women get mouth."

firstladybabcock:

"This one no enter abeg, so burna must born from knacking to be considered fertile? Every family get as them raise them, some men still cultural to the core regardless of what we see outside."

special_omon1:

"This one don pass my power, over to the elders."

ednigma01:

" To start with, Eedris no get respect for himself or anybody for that matter, he started it, allow him finish it. No go buy his matter. Secondly, age no dey music, if not Eedris himself no suppose make unnecessary noise when those wey pass am for the business dey. We all witnessed him being very moronic in the guise of activist."

miracleharmes:

"Jesus my body dey shake, if we see any child with burna the woman must do DNA test."

Charly Boy explains his role in 50 Cent and Eedris Abdulkareem’s 2004 fight

Charly Boy was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast when he shared his involvement in the infamous 50 Cent and Eedris Abdulkareem drama.

According to the singer and activist, he was making his hair at the salon when he received a call from Eedris Abdulkareem. The Nigerian rapper had called him to rush to the airport because 50 Cent’s men attacked him.

Charly Boy said he rushed to the airport when he was told that 50 Cent’s bodyguard bounced Eedris from first class because they did not want any Nigerian artistes seated there.

