Talented Nigerian singer Davido carried his fans and followers along on his recent decision to resume his fitness activities

A viral video earlier saw the Timeless hitmaker preparing a pot of seafood okra as he complained about not visiting the gym

A recent update from the musician saw him display his workout essentials as he set out to burnout calories

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has finally hit the gym after hours of procrastination.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeats sensation had planned to resume going to the gym but postponed it because of the pot of seafood okra he prepared.

Davido works out after eating seafood okra and fufu. Credit: @arriagoro, @dishofjazz, @davido

The musician, known for his love for food, shared a clip of himself in the kitchen, stirring a pot of chopped okra dipped in red oil and rich proteins.

In the recent update, Davido shared a photo of his gym kit, which featured a water bottle and a can of protein powder.

Another clip on his Instagram story saw him sweating out the fat in the gym in the company of a gym buddy who was excited to have him around.

See the screenshots from his IG story:

Another video online showed the moment Davido and his gym buddies danced to his viral hit Unavailable as they worked out on a bicycle.

See the clip below:

See Davido's gym essentials here:

Davido flaunts workout essentials. Credit: @davido

Reactions trail David's gym video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bada_of_lagos:

"Davido too fresh."

missjayh9:

"Make una take am easy with my idolo ooo."

blossom_phemouz:

"If na me be OBO I no go Dey close my mouth .. teeth bright ehn."

notdanilu:

"the vibe at rich and fit > the vibe anywhere else."

engrakuabata:

"Hungry dey baba mi nothing is too small you no go fall."

