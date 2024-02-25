Prophet Israel Ajadi Adewale, popularly known as Baba Eri is the founder of Forever in Christ Evangelical and Deliverance Ministry headquarters in Ikorodu, Lagos

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng he shared his his remarkable journey from a Muslim upbringing to becoming a revered prophet and details about his 'Covenant Water' (Omi Eri).

Prophet, Israel Ajadi Adewale speaks on his journey Photo credit: Jacob Silberberg

Source: Facebook

Transformation from Islam to Christianity

Born Nurudeen, which means "Light" in Arabic, Prophet Israel Ajadi Adewale's said his journey began in humility.

According to him he left his hometown with only two polythene bags, and embarked on a quest for a better life.

However, he said his life took a divine turn during a bus ride to Lagos when a voice challenged his destiny, sparking a spiritual awakening that led him to reject a life of obscurity.

From Struggles to Success

He recounted that his first few years in Lagos was not without challenges as he worked as a bus conductor eventually rising to become a bus owner.

Divine Intervention

His journey to ministry he said was unexpected, revealing that he embraced his spiritual side during a period of illness.

He said:

"After being taken to a church for prayers, I experience a miraculous healing and received a clear message from God about his purpose

After embracing Christianity, I adopted the name 'Eri,' meaning "testimony," signifying the wonders God was set to perform through him."

The Genesis of 'Covenant Water'

On his 'Covenant Water' he said it was divinely inspired.

He recounted:

" In a dream, I saw myself producing water that would be accepted worldwide. This marked the beginning of the miraculous water's journey, which is known for its healing properties and effectiveness in resolving various challenges."

Global Impact and Outreach

Isreal said his 'Covenant Water' now has a global reach, with testimonies pouring in from people across the world.

He claimed:

"Through a weekly program called 'Satide Agbara' (Power Saturday), listeners from different countries participate in prayer sessions, using the water to invoke miracles in their lives."

Empowering the Community

Aside the life of ministration, he said the church has a water factory that provides employment opportunities, offers free eye checks, and plans to launch a Bible school and a hospital with free services for pregnant women.

He concluded:

"My philosophy is rooted in the belief that giving back to the community attracts more blessings."

