Nigerian singer and activist Charly Boy has recounted his involvement in the 2004 drama between Eedris Abdulkareem and 50 Cent

While speaking during the Honest Bunch podcast, the 73-year-old explained what he did to 50 Cent that made him cancel his show in Port Harcourt

The video of Charly Boy sharing the story raised a lot of excited reactions from netizens on social media

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has recounted how he got 50 Cent not to perform over his feud with Eedris Abdulkareem.

Charly Boy was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast when he shared his involvement in the infamous 50 Cent and Eedris Abdulkareem drama.

According to the singer and activist, he was making his hair at the salon when he received a call from Eedris Abdulkareem. The Nigerian rapper had called him to rush to the airport because 50 Cent’s men attacked him.

Charly Boy said he rushed to the airport when he was told that 50 Cent’s bodyguard bounced Eedris from first class because they did not want any Nigerian artistes seated there.

The veteran singer, who is also a known biker, said that he had over 3000 bikes following him down to the airport and when he got there, he went to meet 50 Cent and told him he wasn’t sure he was going to get to the Port Harcourt he was going for his show. Charly Boy claimed he advised 50 to cancel his show and that the US rapper immediately understood the threat, so everything was called off.

Watch the video below from the 56:00 mark:

Reactions as Charly Boy speaks on 50 Cent and Eedris Abdulkareem beef

Charly Boy’s story on how he got 50 Cent to abandon his show in Nigeria raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Charly Boy fumes as his old bus-stop gets renamed

Legit.ng recalls reporting Charly Boy's reaction when it was alleged that the old bus stop around Gbagada named after him had reverted to its old name.

The entertainer went on his social media page to slam the Baale of Gbagada, accusing him of being the brain behind the name change.

According to the Labour Party man, reverting the name of the bus stop to its old name after years of being called Charly Boy Bus-stop stems from hate and bitterness.

