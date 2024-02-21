A 20-year-old video of Young Buck speaking about the things Eedris Abdulkareem did for the music industry has surfaced on social media

Abdulkareem had claimed that he paved the way for other music artists to earn what international stars are earning

In the clip, the international act said a Nigerian singer was seen blocking 50 cents flight from leaving Nigeria

Nigerians have dug up a 20-year clip to corroborate what Eedris Abdulkareem said in his interview about his role in the Nigerian music industry.

Legit.ng had reported that Abdulkareem had granted an interview where he claimed that the Nigerian Breweries staged a concert where 50 Cent was invited to perform. He stated that Psquare and some artists were beaten and chased away. And he claimed he paved the way for other artists in the music industry.

Many Nigerians slammed the rapper for his utterance. According to them, he was lying about his claims. Days after the interview went viral, a 20-year-old clip of an American singer, David Darnell Brown, better known as Young Buck, collaborating what Abdulkareem said surfaced online.

In the clip, the American rapper praised Abdulkareem for his role in the music industry.

Video of Young Buck praising Eedris Abdulkareem amid controversial interview surfaces online.

Source: Instagram

Young Buck says Abdulkareem is powerful

In the recording, Buck said he saw a singer walking on the runway when the plane was about to take off and the person blocked the plane.

He noted that he did not know the name of the singer but all he could say was that the person prevented the flight from taking off. He mentioned that the person was a powerful dude and he respects him for that.

In the recording, Young Buck also said that the pilot had to come down from the plane because the singer refused to leave the runway.

Abdulkareem thanks Buck

The video also shows the Nigerian rapper who had a kidney transplant a few years ago hailing Buck for what he said.

He noted that all Buck said was true. He rapped for a couple of minutes in the video.

Source: Legit.ng