A Nigerian man was overjoyed as he finally relocated to the United Kingdom amid the economic crisis in Nigeria

Kneeling at a UK airport with his hands in the air, the grateful youth appreciated God for making it possible

While many social media users joined him in celebrating, others argued that he would regret his decision

A Nigerian youth, Henry, caused a stir at a United Kingdom airport as he celebrated his relocation to Europe.

Henry looked excited as he pushed his luggage with a trolley on arrival in the UK and was welcomed by a lady in Yoruba language.

He knelt and thanked God. Photo Credit: @henry198019

Source: TikTok

"God I thank you for helping me escape from Tinubu's hands," Henry said in Yoruba while on his knees with his hands in the air.

When the lady who earlier greeted him enquired about the state of Nigeria, Henry told her the country is hot. His TikTok video has gone viral online.

Nigerian youths and 'japa'

The 'japa' syndrome has been on the rise, with some projecting it to continue further until Nigeria is fixed.

The 'japa' issue is also helped by various relocation opportunities that spring up every now and then.

Henry's post stirred reactions

omowumiseun fashion said:

"Oluwa ose o I am next to be celebrated congratulations to you."

kudu_kendor said:

"No send money to the bad country for them to do something for you here ooo, just dey the good country you are now."

Ibrahim said:

"Since 1960 Nigeria never good for one week, our father's use to complain till now because when dey sell gari and rice at #5 naira dey still complain."

Solomon Kay said:

"Congratulations guys, Almighty God plz do mine in miraculous way."

Hanuoluwapo coded said:

"Joy is coming to Nigeria come soon."

Gboyega Arrowwood said:

"I give you 6 months u will know that no place like home bro."

Source: Legit.ng