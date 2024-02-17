Nigerian hip hop maestro Eedris Abdulkareem faced his junior colleague Burna Boy over his past controversial statement about the country’s music industry

It was reported that in 2020, the African Giant hitmaker pointed out that no one helped him into the spotlight during his humble beginnings

In the latest episode of The Honest Podcast, Eedris called out Burna over his contentious claims

Nigerian hip-hop legend Eedris Abdulkareem has addressed the issue of his junior colleague Burna Boy and the music industry.

A snippet from an unreleased episode of the popular podcast The Honest Bunch saw the Jaga Jaga hitmaker touch the misconception the Grammy award-winning singer has with his colleagues.

Eedris Abdulkareem comes for Burna Boy. Credit: @abdulkareemeedris, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In 2020, the Atlantic Records star buzzed the internet after he claimed no single one of his senior colleagues paved the way for him.

According to Burna, nobody in the Nigerian music industry has ever done anything for him because artists were busy doing things for themselves or hating on another’s progress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The incoming podcast set to be released on Monday, February 19, saw Eedris lash out at his junior colleague in that regard.

His words:

“You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk.”

See the video below

Reactions trail Eedris Abdulkareem’s video

Legit.ng compiled the takes below:

@Yung_klemzy:

"That boy is too proud."

@DaviesAyo8:

"He has been saying it for a while now."

@Masterjossy001:

"Oya mention people wey help am and how they take help am"

@yurtechguy:

"Eedris don vex for everybody. Be calming down bro. If he said nobody help then nobody help him."

@Xandyy_Jay:

"What Burna loves the most. Trending week again."

@iampurney2:

"Brymo no even do reach dis before he collect."

@Bobbyblings:

"This one has never liked burna sha so I don’t expect him to say anything good about him."

@Lion_Heart_OT:

"I agree with him. It's so ungrateful of Burna Boy to say such when he actually was helped to become a star."

@IwuohaNoel:

"Let the person who helped him come out and talk na. Abi na you help am?"

Charly Boy explains his role in 50 Cent and Eedris Abdulkareem’s 2004 fight

Charly Boy was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast when he shared his involvement in the infamous 50 Cent and Eedris Abdulkareem drama.

According to the singer and activist, he was making his hair at the salon when he received a call from Eedris Abdulkareem. The Nigerian rapper had called him to rush to the airport because 50 Cent’s men attacked him.

Charly Boy said he rushed to the airport when he was told that 50 Cent’s bodyguard bounced Eedris from first class because they did not want any Nigerian artistes seated there.

Source: Legit.ng