Zion, Wizkid's son was heartbroken after Nigeria lost the match to Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2023 match

He was seen crying seriously after Nigeria lost the match on Sunday evening while someone was trying to comfort him

Zion refused to be consoled in the video and fans took to the comment section to also console him

Zion, son of Wizkid and Jada P's first son, was heartbroken after Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast during the AFCON 2023 final match in Cote d'Ivoire.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria had lost to Ivory Coast during the final AFCON match which took place in Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Reacting to the loss, Zion burst into hot tears after the match ended. He was seen crying bitterly while touching his eyes.

Zion cried after Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast. Photo credit @zionayo/@supereagle_afcon

Source: Instagram

Zion refused to be consoled

In the recording, the child who clocked 6 last year refused to be comforted. An adult who was with him was trying to console him but he threw the hands of the person away and continued wailing seriously.

See the video here:

How fans reacted d to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Zion when he was crying. Here are some of the comments below:

@chinenye1663:

'Chai.'

@kateblessing698:

"Sorry."

@stronghopegram:

"Which one of you made him cry."

@tee_cash66:

"Pele babe."

@whizbryth_ayoo:

"Sorry."

@juls.sie:

"Eagle dey cry."

@samkushayo:

"Even our smallest bird dey cry."

@_______mayjid_____lina__:

"My baby don’t cry please."

@spooky__zt:

"Medium smallest never start to Dey fly but very soon."

@barry._shmurda101:

"I swear Nigeria disappointed us gan."

Wizkid's son Zion gushes over father

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had showed that he is a proud father of four boys but his third son, Zion is one of the closest to him.

Zion and his father had shared a lovely father and son together moment as captured in a video. In a clip shared on Zion's page, he was seen professing his love to his father as he said that he loved him so much.

The singer couldn't help but give him a hug as he also stated how much he loved him too.

The video warmed the hearts of fans who gushed over their relationship and some wished they also had an adorable son to share their love with.

Source: Legit.ng